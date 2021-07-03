FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to greenlight one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics when it clears the way for athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)