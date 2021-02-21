Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.