FILE — Alina Balasoiu, a student at Lamar High School, walks back to school after playing in a soccer game in the fields behind the school in this file photograph taken March 31, 2015. Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges. the state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to discuss a measure Thursday, April 1, 2021 that would impose a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that continue to use an American Indian-themed mascot after June 1, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via The AP)