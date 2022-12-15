FILE -Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 he isn't ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners.((AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)