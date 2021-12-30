NEW BERLIN — Catholic Memorial got the separation it needed with a second-half spurt and then answered every challenge down the stretch.
The Crusaders used a 12-point run to open a 49-38 lead and went on to a 74-65 non-conference victory over Cedarburg in the Viking Holiday Classic behind 28 points from Grace Lomen.
The Bulldogs, who hadn’t lost since dropping their 59-57 season-opening contest to Arrowhead, made it a two-possession game on several occasions in the final five minutes, but each time the Crusaders responded.
“Our effort was there. We worked really hard,” said Cedarburg coach Dave Ross. “In the last eight minutes, we were sharing the ball and finding open shots, we just couldn’t hit the shots to get us within one basket.”
“We got it down to five or six several times, and then we would miss, and they would convert on the next possession,” Ross said. “So, instead of going from a two-possession game down to one, it went to three and that happened several times. We just couldn’t get closer.”
Reagan Pahl scored on a drive to pull the Bulldogs within 63-58 with 5:02 left, but Lomen countered with a 3-pointer from the left side.
Mimi Hart scored underneath to make it 66-60, but Amanda Eberhardt hit a 3pointer from the left side on the ensuing possession.
Mary Stroebel hit two free throws to cut the lead to 7165 with 1:04 left, but Lomen hit the first of two free throws to push it to 72-65. After the Bulldogs missed a 3-point attempt, Lomen hit two more free throws with 33 seconds remaining.
“That’s a really good team, so I told our girls this was a good challenge to kind of see where we’re at, playing teams outside of our conference,” said Crusaders coach Nikki Nellen. “I thought we started off slow, but I thought we picked it up. We just played simple basketball and I thought it looked nice.”
Clare Diener had 24 points and Stroebel 17 for Cedarburg, ranked No. 8 in Division 2 in the Wissports.net state coaches poll.
Olivia Conway had 12 points and Amanda Eberhardt and Mallory Eberhardt had 11 points apiece for the Crusaders, who hit seven 3-pointers in the second half.
“Our defense was good, but we can always get better,” Lomen said. “We can always be more aggressive. We were a little slow at times, but overall, I think we did really good on reading their offense and reading their players. It was great competition. It was a lot of fun.”