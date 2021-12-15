FILE - Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Two members of Congress are asking the NFL to provide evidence of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder’s interference with an investigation into sexual harassment and other improper conduct at the club. Democrats Carolyn Maloney of New York and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois already have asked the NFL for transparency about the probe. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)