FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the fourth round of the NFL football draft in Cleveland. Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. A person familiar with the decision said Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Goodell and others in the NFL. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)