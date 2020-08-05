FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2006, file photo,a Joe DiMaggio 1947 MVP Award plaque is displayed at a news conference in New York. The plaque features the name and image of Kenesaw Mountain Landis. A group of House Democrats called Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, for the name of former baseball commissioner Landis to be pulled off future Most Valuable Player plaques. (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek, File)