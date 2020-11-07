Dallas Cowboys' Garrett Gilbert (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he was benching rookie Ben DiNucci in favor of either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Gilbert and Rush will compete for the job in practice, and one will start Sunday at home against the Steelers (7-0).(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)