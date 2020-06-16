FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, Tiger Woods plays a shot from the 4th tee during a singles match on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. A decision is looming whether to play the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin in September 2020 with fans or even postpone it until next year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)