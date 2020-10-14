FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020 file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sticks out his tongue during the Portugal against Sweden UEFA Nations League soccer match at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The Portuguese soccer federation says on Tuesday, Oct. 13 Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. (Janerik Henriksson/TT via AP, file)