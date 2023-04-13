FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is attended to after injuring his left leg during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams on Dec. 26, 2010, in St. Louis. The father of the former NFL player who fatally shot six people before killing himself two years ago filed a lawsuit March 31, 2023, against the alma mater where his son played football. An autopsy eventually diagnosed Adams with an unusually severe form of the degenerative brain disease commonly known as CTE that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and memory loss. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)