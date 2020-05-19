FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Green Bay head coach Linc Darner gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in Cincinnati. Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job. Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, May 18, 2020, saying in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.”(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)