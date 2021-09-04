FILE- In this March 1, 2019, file photo, retired Mexican boxer and Golden Boy Promotions, Inc. founder Oscar De La Hoya, pumps his fist during a pre-fight press conference in Mexico City. De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez, File)