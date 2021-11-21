The season may have ended with the Hartford Orioles falling one game short of making the WIAA Division 2 state championship, after a 27-20 lost to Waunakee in the semifinals. But the Orioles had a strong performance this season.
Head coach John Redders said he thinks the season exceeded their expectations.
“I think we knew this group had a lot of talent, just did not know how hungry they were and they definitely taught the coaches a few lessons along the way,” he said. “They never quit and they were a team that was going to fight to the very end for every game and every opportunity they have and yeah we are pretty proud of our season.”
After the tough loss to end the season, Redders said that he told the players that at the end of the year only one team ends up on top and that unfortunately every good thing comes to an end but they have to move on.
“Our focus has been that this year we are not going to dwell on the fact that we did not make it,” he said. “We told the kids that you have to be thankful for your opportunities and those opportunities that you were able to play a game and to be healthy and to be one of the final four teams in the state.
“That is why you have to have goals set and you have to set them high. Sometimes you don’t reach them but sometimes you come up a little bit short of them but it is still a pretty good thing.”
One of the highlights of the season according to Redders was the fact that the players improved after working out during the offseason.
“Overall our off-season program showed up,” Redders said. “Kids were faster, kids were stronger, and the culture of committing to the off-season really came through and we were pretty happy. That kind of set the tone for us earlier in the season.”
One of the players that stood out this year was tight-end Henry Noyes, who Redders said made big catches for the team in third- and fourth-down situations during the second half of the season.
“He is a great leader, he stood up as a leader, to talking to the guys off the field and before the games and all that,” he said. “He has the hungry attitude and really showed it to the other guys.”
Another player that stood out was fullback Noah Deibert, who was just shy of 1,000 yards rushing. Redders said that he played a key position as the team needed a fullback due to their offensive scheme.
“The way we like to do things in our offensive scheme we had been trying to get a solid fullback for a couple of years,” Redders said. “And Noah Deibert was just like wow, he was one of the keys. Obviously you need to have a good offensive line but to be able to have a fullback in your program that can block and with how compact he is and how quick he is, he delivers a lot of energy and a lot of power.”
Redders said he thinks the players who will be back next year will have the same kind of energy they showed this season. As they already have players working on getting ready for next year.
“They would like to play a game right now,” Redders said. “We already have guys that have gone to the field to do footwork drills and we have guys going to the weight room. We told them all that it is ok to take a little bit of a break but you get that taste of success and it breeds success. It is a very important part of building a culture. You have to hope that the seniors had a good influence on getting these guys to work hard. I really think that they are going to come back with the same type of energy that we finished with this year and keep this run going.”
Redders said that the players know what they have to do if they want to keep the success going next year.
“You take your freshmen, your sophomores, and your juniors and if you have good senior leadership, they are going to recognize what needs to happen,” he said. “There is no doubt that our kids that they have to make a commitment to be competitive, that means getting out for basketball, wrestling, track and field, get yourself faster and stronger by participating in our strength and speed program. That has to be the expectations that they will do that and again that is why were so successful. If you look at our record since 2016, we have been Level 2 twice, we have been Level 3 twice, we have been to Level 4 once, the year we did not have playoffs in 2020 we still won the extra games that they gave us. The kids know what is expected.”
Even though the team will lose some key seniors like A.J. Pepin and Ryan Ziegelbauer, Redders said that the team will have players willing to take those spots.
“No matter how good those kids are, you will always have juniors and sophomores who are going to be like ‘Man that is going to be my spot next year,’ Redder said. “And when you give those kids those opportunities, they have been able to rise up at least in our program and fill roles when we have lost seniors and play really well. That is the biggest thing you have to make sure those kids know that there is an expectation.”