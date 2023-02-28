FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park after 2020 Summer Olympics came to an end on Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 11, 2021. The Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal widened Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, with Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies being charged by Tokyo district prosecutors. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP, File)