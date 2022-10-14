FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson returned to the Browns' training facility Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30.(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)