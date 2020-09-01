DeStefano holds off track champions for first SLM win

SLINGER — A driver’s first Super Late Model feature victory at the Slinger Super Speedway is always memorable but the moment is even more special when that victory is achieved by beating the best in the business.
Ryan DeStefano did that Sunday night as he captured his first career Super Late Model feature win in the 75-lap main event by besting Rich Bickle Jr., Steve Apel, and Conrad Morgan, who own 13 track championships between them.
“We’ve been doing this for 20-some odd years, hell yeah!” an excited DeStefano said from victory lane. “I tried to drive with a ton of respect because Rich has more laps around here than I’ll ever see, he had a great car early on and I had a little better car, but I didn’t want to push the envelope. I held back a little bit and, when the time came to go, my car was pretty good on the outside. We may have touched but I ran him as clean as I could.
“It’s just surreal,” said DeStefano, reflecting on finally achieving his first Super Late Model victory. “We’ve been growing up here and we’ve been at this track for 36 years. We’ve always dreamed of doing this.”
Bickle said his car had a carburetor issue late in the race.
“We were pretty good and, unfortunately on the last restart, the carburetor loaded up,” Bickle said after leading 64 laps before finishing second. “We’ve had some bad luck this year, so to finish second feels pretty good. Of the 226 tracks I have raced at, Slinger is definitely in the top ten. It’s one of my favorites.”
Morgan set the pace by edging Bickle from the outside of the front row as the caution flag waved after lap one when Jerry Mueller’s car spun into the infield off turn four. Bickle quickly grabbed the lead on the restart from the inside lane but the caution flag waved again on lap four when Morgan’s car kicked loose off turn four and slid toward the infield as the cars of Mike Meyerhofer, Pat McIntee, and R.J. Braun all received damage in the scramble to avoid the incident.
Bickle maintained the lead as racing resumed while DeStefano used the inside lane to challenge Nick Wagner for second with Brad Keith, Alex Prunty, and Apel close behind. DeStefano passed Wagner for second while Prunty and Apel also moved up to third and fourth, respectively, as Wagner and Keith were caught in the upper groove of the speedway.
DeStefano made numerous challenges by looking to the inside of Bickle’s fender while Apel got around Prunty and began to close in third. Apel caught the lead duo as the top three ran nose-to-tail just before the caution waved again on lap 28 when Braun spun off turn two while racing Chris Blawat for position.
Bickle was able to maintain the lead on the restart as Apel and DeStefano raced side-by-side for second while Keith joined Prunty in another side-by-side battle over fourth. Apel took over second before challenging Bickle for the lead while DeStefano tried to hold off Keith and Prunty for third.
With Bickle still out front, Keith was the next driver to step up, passing Apel for second when Apel’s car washed wide in turn four, and DeStefano went around Apel, who was back in fourth. Bickle continued to lead while fending off challenges from Keith just before the caution flag waved on lap 62 for a spin by Chris Pulera in turn three.
Keith chose the outside for the restart and kept even with Bickle for a lap but, when the leaders exited turn four, the real estate between Bickle’s car and the outside wall narrowed. As Keith checked up, DeStefano went by on the inside into second and Prunty pulled alongside Keith in a battle for third.
That battle for third produced the next caution flag on lap 65 as contact between Prunty and Keith entering turn one sent Keith’s car spinning around in turn two. This time, DeStefano was able to keep up with Bickle on the outside and, eventually, passed him a lap later to take the lead.
Bickle held onto second place by turning back a challenge from Apel as DeStefano edged ahead of them both. DeStefano drove the final laps perfectly, racing to his first career Super Late Model feature victory at Slinger while Bickle held off Apel for second. Morgan rebounded from his earlier spin before charging to a strong fourth-place finish while Wagner finished fifth. Blawat finished sixth, ahead of R.J. Braun and Loch while Rob Braun and Keith completed the top ten finishers.
Bickle won the Super Late Model fast dash and Keith was the fastest in qualifying after circling the speedway in 11.234 seconds.
Jacob Nottestad grabbed the lead from Tyler Schley on a late restart and drove to the victory in the 40-lap Late Model main event.
Prunty paced the first 27laps of the race before Schley was able to work his way into the lead from the inside groove. Prunty and Jack Stern staged a battle over second while Schley edged ahead in the closing laps and Nottestad ran a distant fourth.
With six laps to go, Prunty’s car twitched toward the outside wall in turn two and, as he tried to regain control of his car, Stern’s car was clipped in the right rear fender, sending both cars hard into the backstretch wall and drawing a caution flag. Nottestad advanced to second place due to the incident and he lined up to Schley on the outside for the restart. Schley appeared to spin his tires slightly when the green flag appeared and Nottestad took advantage by charging into the lead.
Nottestad drove to the victory followed by Schley in second and Stephen Scheel in third. Ryan Craine finished in fourth, followed by Schaun Scheel in fifth.
Late Model heat races were won by Mitchell Haver, Cole Thomas and Zach Prunty while Ryan Gutknecht was the fastest qualifier after turning in a lap in 12.095 seconds.