FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Edmonton in Chicago. Lots of new faces at the New Jersey Devils training camp, with the most-well known being 36-year-old goaltender Corey Crawford, who was signed as a free agent along with defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)