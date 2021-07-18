FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Matt DiBenedetto waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Matt DiBenedetto won a fan vote this season that earned him the final spot in NASCAR's All-Star race. As for the rest of his racing career? Well, wins haven't come at all. DiBenedetto became a fan favorite over his seven-year career, winning over fans as the underdog of underfunded teams. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)