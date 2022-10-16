FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing him as one of the 12 finalists of this year's hall of fame class during an event ahead of the NBA All Star basketball game, on Feb. 14, 2015, in New York. Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday, OCt. 15, 2022, (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)