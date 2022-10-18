FILE - National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jeff Plush presents FC Kansas City with the trophy after the NWSL soccer championship match in Portland, Ore., Oct. 1, 2015. A majority of USA Curling's diversity task force has called for the removal of Plush as the national governing body’s CEO, accusing him of failing to act when confronted with allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct while serving as the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)