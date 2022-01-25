FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. Top-ranked player Novak Djokovic could be allowed to defend his French Open title under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, even if he still not vaccinated when the clay-court Grand Slam starts in May. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)