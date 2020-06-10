FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Djokovic is fretting about “harsh” restrictions on players’ entourages and other “extreme” changes proposed for the U.S. Open, if it is played starting in August. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)