Dockhounds debut only four months away

It seems strange as we enter the coldest and snowiest week of the year that we're talking about professional baseball in Waukesha County, Lake Country and more specifically Oconomowoc. Let me introduce you to the Lake Country Dockhounds.
What started out as a dream for friends Tom Kelenic, Sonny Bando, Sal Bando, Tim Neubert, Tony Bryant and Mark Sellers a little more than five years ago has turned into reality. Come May, finally, there is going to be professional baseball in Oconomowoc.
After getting turned down to bring pro baseball and a sparkling new stadium to Pewaukee at the Pewaukee Golf Club (formerly Willow Run) location, the Blue Ribbon Baseball LLC group was not about to give up on its mission to own a professional baseball franchise in Waukesha County, so it kept working and before long hit gold in Oconomowoc.
That was a little more than two years ago. And now baseball will officially arrive in Oconomowoc when the Dockhounds open their season in the American Association of Professional Baseball on the road with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen beginning May 13. They'll follow that with another three-game set against host Sioux City, Iowa from May 17-19.
But the biggest day of the year will come at 6:35 p.m. Friday, May 20, when the Dockhounds host Winnipeg, Canada in a three-game series. They'll play again on May 21 at 6:05 p.m., and the series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon in a 1:35 p.m. start. Finally, pro baseball in the Lake Country.
"It was a little more than five years ago when we came up with the idea of having a professional baseball team in Waukesha County," Kelenic said. "We had looked at some different locations and different leagues to play in, but we never could get anything done. And then Mayor Dave Nold of Oconomowoc reached out to us and from there things came together quickly.
“We're very pleased how this project has turned into something very real. I think the county baseball fans are going to love coming to the ballpark to watch us play."
Once Blue Ribbon Baseball LLC got the ball rolling on the new Oconomowoc location, major things started happening. And here we are now with a professional team and a beautiful new stadium called Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
Located on the southwest corner of I-94 and Highway 67, the stadium is just about ready to play baseball. The entire field consists of high-quality artificial turf and is finished. The top-notch light poles have been installed and now the only thing left to be completed is the huge, colorful digital scoreboard that will be located in the right-center field. There's still some work to be done on the spacious grandstand and special seating areas and concession stands. Everything should be ready to go by the first of May.
The light poles will be programmed so when a Dockhounds player hits a home run, they'll blink like disco lights.
"I've been in the baseball business in the state for a long time, coaching kids and building facilities," Kelenic said. "I think we're going to have the best baseball stadium in the state, other than American Family Field. We'll have outstanding seating that will allow all of our fans to be real close to the action. Down the right-field line, we'll have a fenced-in basketball court so are younger fans can stay busy if they're not that into the game. We'll have some pontoon boats people can sit it as if they're watching from a lake. There's going to be plenty to do when they come to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park."
The Dockhounds will offer full concession areas along with liquor bars. Fish fries will be served on Fridays along with a wide variety of menu items that will change from week to week. Plenty of parking will be available as the stadium holds 3,800 fans.
While the 25-man roster will be set after a 10-day spring training period that is allowed to have a maximum of 30 players taking part, the coaching staff is just about full right now. Jim Bennett will be the Dockhounds manager and he brings plenty of credibility to the team with him.
Two of his assistants are certainly no strangers to Wisconsin Major League Baseball fans. Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Paul Wagner is the bullpen coach and former Brewers catcher Dave Nilsson of Australia is the hitting coach.
Wagner played eight years in the MLB with Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Milwaukee. Nilsson also played eight seasons with Milwaukee, finishing with a .284 career batting mark and 105 home runs. He hit .331 in 1996 and .309 in 1999. He became the first player from Australia to make the MLB All-Star team in 1999.
There will be two divisions in the AAPB. The East Division will consist of the Dockhounds, Milwaukee Milkmen, Kane County (Ill.), Gary (Ind.), Chicago and Cleveland. The West will be made up of teams from Iowa, Fargo (N.D.), Lincoln (Neb.), Kansas City, Winnipeg and Sioux Falls (S.D.). The Dockhounds will play a 50-game home season.
Some local summer baseball teams will also play some games at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, and Kelenic said rugby, lacrosse and soccer teams will also use the facility. For more information, go to the website at Lake Country Dockhounds.
I know we're just into the beginning of the winter season. There is still plenty of snow and cold coming our way. But when I visited the beautiful stadium a few times the last two weeks before the snow came, I was already getting a mild case of spring baseball fever.
The Blue Ribbon Baseball LLC has done a brilliant job of putting this project together in a first-class fashion. They've left no stone unturned. It's going to be special summer of professional baseball at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. I can't wait. Hats off to a job well done!