FILE - Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers questions during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Feb. 16, 2020. Earnhardt Jr. will experience a different type of horsepower before NBC’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup season revs up next month. The retired NASCAR superstar will be at the Kentucky Derby for the second time on Saturday before contributing to the network’s Indianapolis 500 coverage on May 29. . (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)