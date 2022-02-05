In this photo provided by ESPN Images, from left to right, ESPN’s Barry Melrose, Steve Levy, Mark Messier and Chris Chelios do a pregame segment at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., before the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL hockey game on Oct. 12, 2021. ESPN has returned to televising the NHL for the first time since 2004, but the All-Star Game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas begins a stretch where more games will be available on ABC and ESPN. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)