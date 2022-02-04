FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. Mowins made ESPN history in 2017 when she was the first woman to call a “Monday Night Football” game. She will again be part of a network first on Wednesday, Feb.9, 2022, when ESPN produces an NBA game announced and directed by all women.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)