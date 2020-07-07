Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set an outright Serie A record on Saturday with his 648th appearance in Italy’s top flight. The Turin derby game against Torino moved the 42-year-old Buffon one ahead of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, who set the record in 2009. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)