FILE - Auburn's Lionel James, (6) gains yardage as Michigan's Dave Meredith (96) tries to stop him in NCAA college football Sugar Bowl action in New Orleans, Jan. 2, 1984. Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back James has died after a lengthy illness. He was 59. Auburn says James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed “Little Train,” died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/File)