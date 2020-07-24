FILE- This Nov. 28, 2017 file photo shows former Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Jones was sentenced to three years of probation, community service and a fine for fatally punching a man in New York City who pounded on his car's window in August 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)