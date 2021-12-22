FILE- In a Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages testifies in Lansing, Mich.. A Michigan appeals court on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, overturned former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages' conviction of lying to police in connection with the investigation into the sexual abuse of young girls by former sports doctor Larry Nassar. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)