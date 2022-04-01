FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at a hotel casino in Las Vegas. A former minor league pitcher was the ringleader of an illegal sports betting operation in California that included current and former pro athletes, federal prosecutors said. Wayne Nix agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to run an illegal gambling operation, Thursday, March 31, 2022 (AP Photo/John Locher, File)