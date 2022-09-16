FILE - Jovan Vavic, a former University of Southern California water polo coach, arrives at federal court in Boston on March 25, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. A federal judge on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, ordered a new trial for Vavic, who was convicted in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)