FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin's Jack Coan throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Madison, Wis. Former Wisconsin quarterback Coan has indicated on social media that he is transferring to Notre Dame. Coan sent out a tweet Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that included the Notre Dame logo along with the message, “Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @NDFootball.” (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)