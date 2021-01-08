FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, left, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady watch from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., in this, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is becoming a popular name for NFL teams seeking to fill head coaching vacancies. A person familiar with the situation says the Chargers, Falcons and Texans have all asked for and received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady for their head coaching jobs. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)