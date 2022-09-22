FILE - UCLA forward Jalen Hill grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego on Dec. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. Hill, who played at UCLA for three seasons until leaving last year for personal reasons, has died, according to the university. He was 22. His family posted on Instagram that he had died after going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were provided. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)