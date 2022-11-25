FILE - Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) acknowledges the crowd after the team's 4-1 win over UCLA in a semifinal of the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2019. Meyer’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed over facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara County Superior Court.(Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)