The ground below an elevated pedestrian bridge spanning the M-10 Lodge freeway in Detroit is visible through a hole in the concrete, large enough for a person to fall through. Ely Hydes, walking the footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game said he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed on May 9, 2022. But the bridge still was open for days until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday, May 15. (Kevin Hardy/Detroit News via AP)