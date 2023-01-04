FILE - Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, 3, of McKees Rocks, Pa., after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive at Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in McKees Rocks, Pa. Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page. The result: Roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 hours. And the number is climbing. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File, File)