FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Josef Newgarden does a burnout after winning the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. IndyCar opens its pandemic-delayed season with an all-in-one-day show Saturday on the fast high-banked 1 ½-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway, more than eight months after the 2019 finale. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)