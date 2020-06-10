FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks during a press conference following his semifinal loss to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player top the list since it was first compiled in 1990. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)