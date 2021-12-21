MEQUON — It was a big win for the Lakeshore girls hockey co-op Saturday, as the Lightning skated to a 4-1 triumph over the University School of Milwaukee co-op at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
“The three seniors that I have, that’s their goal every year, is to beat USM. I give our program a lot of credit, we’ve definitely come a long way,” Lightning head coach Megan Bailey said after emerging from a joyous locker room that was celebrating the victory. “I think some of the younger kids don’t fully understand, but they do it because it’s important to the seniors. I’m extremely proud of them.
“We’re banged up, we’re playing freshmen starting D, and then to come out and put four up on a great team who has been consistently good since I’ve been around is pretty big for them,” she added. “I’m so happy for our team.”
Jillian Bilsborough, a sophomore from Cedarburg, may be one of the younger members of the team but she definitely understood the significance of the victory.
“This is a team that historically has been rivals with our team,” she said. “This year, our team really felt like we were on the come up, so it was a big deal for us to win.”
Bilsborough had a lot to do with Lakeshore earning the win, as she netted the team’s first three goals.
“She’s a special kid,” Bailey said. “A huge night for her and someone you can lean on for sure.”
Neither side was able to score in the opening period, but USM ended the stanza with a momentum-building play. Lakeshore held a 13-2 edge in shots after the first frame, but goaltender Sammy Stommel made a clutch save with 31 seconds before the first intermission when she stopped a shot by Milana Commare on a breakaway.
Stommel would gracefully deny another golden opportunity for the Lightning six minutes into the middle stanza. Aaliyah Lathrop made a slick pass to set up a shot from Bilsborough in front of the net, but the Wildcats goalie won that showdown.
Bilsborough won the rematch about three minutes later with Lakeshore on the power play. She scored midway through the period and gave the Lightning the lead.
USM returned the favor about three minutes later. Charlotte Fetherston, who was whistled for the infraction that gave Lakeshore the earlier power play, netted a rebound goal with five minutes to play in the second period, assisted by Eileen Carey and Helen Bechthold.
Lakeshore got the lead back six minutes into the final frame with an effort goal by Bilsborough. She got to a loose puck in front of the net sent in by Lathrop and poked it past Stommel for a 2-1 advantage.
Bailey said that determined effort was her favorite goal that the forward put in during the contest.
“The pretty ones are nice, but for me the message all year long has been the dirty ones, so for us to actually have that dirty goal, stopping in front and going for loose pucks, that one stands out to me more and I’m more proud of that one than the one just flying down the lane and scoring top shelf,” the coach explained. “The ones where you have to actively think, ‘I’m going to go to the net hard, stop, go for the rebounds,’ those are the ones I like.”
Bilsborough completed her hat trick a short time later when she got the puck in open space and took it all the way in on a breakaway.
“When you work hard and continue to do the right things, the puck just finds you,” Bailey said. “If there’s one person who I want in a 2-1 game to come down the ice with the puck, it’s definitely her.
“She’s just quite the talented kid,” the coach added. “She’s got two linemates and they’re working extremely well together, so I feel like she doesn’t feel so much the pressure.”
It was Bilsborough’s first hat trick of the season and second as a varsity player. Her other one came in a playoff game last season against Beaver Dam.
“It feels really good,” she said about her success in the game. “I love the game and I love my team and I want to do whatever I can to push my team and push myself.”
Lakeshore had a 3-1 lead after the tally, but USM threatened to inch closer down the stretch. The Lightning were whistled for a penalty with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining. The Wildcats applied pressure on the ensuing power play and appeared to be inches away from scoring a goal that would have made things interesting in the final minutes. However, the official with a clear view of things said the puck never crossed the line and Maura Farrell, the Lakeshore goalie who made 21 saves on the night, got the sphere out of harms way.
Shortly after the Lakeshore penalty expired, Alison Kellner took possession of a puck sent out by Farrell and fired it down the sheet for an empty net goal to account for the final score.
“I think from the get-go it really mattered to our team. We really felt the energy,” Bilsborough said. “When we started putting them in and when we were leading in shots, it really helped that momentum.”
The win is the second in a row for Lakeshore, which improved to 5-3 for the season overall. The Lightning, who are now 3-2 in the Eastern Shores Conference, return to action Thursday at Stoughton. Bailey is hopeful the team can build off the performance to put together a lengthy winning streak.
“We’ve been on this streak of win, lose, win, lose, win, lose, and this is the first that we’ve gone win, win, so I actually think this is a gigantic stepping stone for our season,” she said. “We have to get back to work. We’re playing again on Thursday and the grind never stops, of course, so we’ll definitely enjoy this one, but we’ve got to come back ready to work on Monday.”
USM fell to 2-4-1 overall with the loss and is 0-2-1 in league play. The Wildcats, who advanced to the state championship game last season, will host Arrowhead today at 5:30 p.m.