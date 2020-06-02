Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Lars Baron/Pool via AP)