FILE - In this Tuesday March 3, 2020 file photo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a meeting of European soccer leaders at the congress of the UEFA governing body in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Human rights activists are denouncing FIFA President Gianni Infantino's starring turn in a promotional video for the Saudi Arabian government in which he claims the kingdom has made important changes. The slick 3½-minute PR campaign was posted on Twitter by the Saudi ministry of sport on Thursday Jan. 7, 2021, featuring Infantino participating in a ceremonial sword dance and sweeping shots of the palaces of Diriyah. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)