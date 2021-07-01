FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 file photo, a screen grab from a Zoom call shows new New York Mets general manager Jared Porter. Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Zoom via AP, File)