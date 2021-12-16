CEDARBURG — According to Cedarburg boys hockey head coach Kyle Peterson, the Bulldogs are where he thought the squad would be at this point early in the season.
“To start the season, it’s about where we expected we would be, regarding the teams that we’re playing and just kind of the team that we have,” he said in regard to a club that has split its first six games, showcasing a prolific offense that has hung tough against each opponent the Bulldogs have faced thus far. “I think overall the returning kids have done a really nice job of carrying us to this point, and so far we’re competing with every team that we’ve faced.”
The offense has lit up the scoreboard for 28 goals in six games.
“Our top line is doing a fantastic job. That’s Drew Wachter, Everett King, Mac Ladd, and then if you throw Patrick Smith in there as a defenseman, those four right there have really carried us offensively. I think they account for about 75 percent of our goals or so,” Peterson said. “The Wachter, King, Ladd line, they’re constantly buzzing the other team and getting quality opportunities. They actually don’t shoot the puck that much, but when they do, they make it count. … Their passing ability has improved quite a bit.”
Wachter has set the tone for that group, both with his unselfish play and ability to finish. The forward leads the team with 18 points, including a team-best nine goals along with nine helpers.
“Drew Wachter has been one of the more productive Bulldogs that have ever come through the program,” Peterson said about a player just outside the top 10 in career points with the Bulldogs. “He’s a very smart player. His hands are pretty incredible. His vision is up there with the best around and he’s a very heady player that makes the right play at the right time.”
He was at his best last time Cedarburg took the ice, netting six goals as the Bulldogs earned a 10-4 victory at Oshkosh.
“I’ll be honest, I told him during the game I don’t think I’ve ever seen Drew shoot the puck six times in a game,” Peterson said about the outstanding performance. “He’s a very unselfish player, but he just could feel it that night. He was shooting the puck well and he kind of had the Oshkosh goalie’s number a little bit and just kept firing away.”
King is a perfect complement to his linemate. He has added 16 points, six goals and a team-best 10 assists — and Peterson noted that the junior’s total offensive game is evolving nicely.
“He’s a little lightning bug out there. He just flies all around and he’s making things happen with all the speed that he possesses and athletic ability that he possesses. He’s a guy that’s always around the puck,” the coach said. “He’s coming into his own a little bit with moving the puck a little bit more.”
Ladd has worked well with that duo, posting 12 points, including seven goals.
“Mac Ladd is the man that does the dirty work and gets himself nestled up right next to that crease area and does a lot of that work just kind of cleaning up the garbage that comes in that world and then goes out and gets the puck out of the corner for those other two,” Peterson said. “He does a really nice job outworking his opponents.”
That group has been joined on the attack by Patrick Smith. Now a defenseman, the junior brings an offensive mentality that has helped him notch a bunch of assists to go along with a pair of goals.
“A kid like Patrick Smith, who has been a forward his whole life, has switched back to the defensive side to help us out because we needed it, and Patrick has done a great job,” Peterson said. “He’s actually got more points this year than he had all of last year already, and that’s only through six games. That’s just a credit to all the work he did in the offseason and just how well he is seeing the ice as well.”
Smith has also been steady defensively, limiting errors that put the Bulldogs on the penalty kill in addition to helping the offense out of the back.
“Patrick has stepped up and he is that guy this year. He’s very intelligent with the puck, sees the ice very well. He plays physical, but yet he toes that line very well. He actually has no penalties this year,” the coach said. “He’s doing overall a very good job back there. It’s kind of like playing with a fourth forward.”
One key to success for Cedarburg as the season moves along will be finding a way to replicate that production when those players are off the ice. Forward Charles Ayer, Cale Plater and Lawrence VanEss will be counted on to provide some scoring punch.
Defensively, Peterson pointed to several players who he believes will help the Bulldogs keep the puck out of the net.
“Guys like Spencer Dahl, who is kind of a defensive pair with Patrick, is really taking a step with his game this year. He’s battled a little bit of an injury bug to start the year, but overall he’s definitely a guy in the mix,” the coach said.
“Daniel Schuette is doing a very nice job on the back end,” Peterson added in regard to other defensemen who have played well early in the season. “He’s kind of stabilizing that second pair, along with freshman Levi Hietpas.”
Jake Terrill is another defenseman who has played well in recent games.
Continuing to make strides in the defensive zone will be important as the season moves along.
“For us to really take the next step against just about any team we play from here on out, it’s really our defensive zone play and our penalty killing ability. Those two have been our weak points this year,” Peterson said. “If we’re really looking at jumping into the mix of things and winning our fair share of games over the next month and a half, two months, that’s really where we’re going to have to be a whole lot better than we have been in the first six games.”
Peterson added that he believes there is a blueprint for success that his team has the ability to follow in each game the rest of the way, starting this weekend at the Ozaukee Ice Center when the Bulldogs host Sheboygan (Friday at 8:15 p.m.) and Monona Grove (Saturday at 2:45 p.m.).
“Every team on our schedule right now is beatable for us, as long as we can kind of control our style of play and dictate how we want to do things. When we start being undisciplined and we start running around and start playing selfish hockey, that’s when we start to get beat,” he explained. “These kids are more than capable of doing that and playing within the system, it’s just whether or not we can start to be more consistent in doing so.”