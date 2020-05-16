An employee measures the temperature of a person entering the stadium before the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between Karlsruher SC - SV Darmstadt 98, in the Wildpark Stadium, Karlsruhe, Germany, Saturday May 16, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)