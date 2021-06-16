FILE - In this May 4, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom plays during the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Philadelphia. Lindblom has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Lindblom returned to play in the NHL after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)