FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, the trophy for the College Football Playoff championship NCAA college football game is displayed along Ocean Drive, in Miami Beach, Fla. The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)